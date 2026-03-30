Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, March 30, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

A Marion family's dream home project hit a major setback when their contractor walked off the unfinished build in March 2025 — leaving them with holes, scaffolding and thousands in unpaid work. The Better Business Bureau's Restoring Trust program is now helping connect the family with trusted contractors to complete the estimated $50,000 in remaining work. (Read the full story)

A Ronan High School science teacher is incorporating traditional indigenous farming practices into his classes after he earned his master's degree from Salish Kootenai College. Students learn sustainable agriculture methods like slash and burn farming while studying how the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have practiced land stewardship. (Read the full story)

Around 15,000 people gathered for a "No Kings" protest in Missoula on Saturday, marching down Higgins Avenue to voice opposition to the Trump administration. Demonstrators cited concerns about inflation, housing costs, foreign policy spending and more. (Read the full story)