Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, May 11, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Missoula residents near railroad tracks are organizing a petition to reduce noise pollution from train operations, citing health concerns from horn sounds reaching 90 decibels. The city is exploring installing horns at the Spruce crossing for $170,000, hoping BNSF will help fund the project. (Read the full story)

Kalispell Chef Steph Kina is competing on the Food Network's "Chopped Castaways," where twelve chefs cook over open fire without electricity on a remote island. The Hawaii-born chef built his food truck business in Montana and said he's proud to represent both places on national television. (Read the full story)

Logan Health's ALERT helicopter program raised a record $750,000 at its annual banquet toward upgrading to a larger aircraft that would allow medical crews to treat patients during flight. The community still needs to raise $1.5 million more for the upgrade, continuing nearly 50 years of community funding for the lifesaving service. (Read the full story)