Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, November 24, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

A 69-year-old woman was killed and a 76-year-old man was injured after an Audi fleeing a DUI traffic stop by Montana Highway Patrol crashed into their East Helena home Saturday night. The driver, a 52-year-old male, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. (Read he full story)

Montana State Univeristy earned the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs after defeating University of Montana 31-28 in the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, giving the Bobcats home-field advantage throughout the semifinals. Montana received the No. 3 seed, setting up a possible semifinal match-up in Bozeman between the two rivals. (Read the full story)

Hundreds of families lined up outside of the Boys and Girls Club of Glacier County, where Coats for Kids handed out free winter coats, gloves and cold-weather gear to children in need at the Warm up the Flathead event on Saturday. For more than 35 years, the program has helped families save money for essentials like rent and food while ensuring children have warm clothing to play outside. (Read the full story)