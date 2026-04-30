Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, April 30, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A federal appeals court ruled that Montana's stream protection law doesn't apply to private land inside Glacier National Park, allowing John and Stacy Ambler to proceed with building a home along McDonald Creek. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the property owners in their dispute with the Flathead Conservation District — citing historic laws that gave the federal government jurisdiction over park lands. (Read the full story)

A Missoula resident has started a petition opposing the proposed AI data center in Bonner, gathering nearly 700 signatures. Paul Barmore, who organized the petition, said he's concerned about the environmental impact and potential for local residents to pay higher power bills as the facility expands. (Read the full story)

The City of Whitefish has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a Venezuelan immigrant who was detained by Border Patrol after a 2025 traffic stop. Beker Rengifo Del Castillo, who was legally living in Flathead County through a humanitarian parole program, spent nearly a week in federal detention after a Whitefish police officer called U.S. Customs and Border Protection during the stop. (Read the full story)