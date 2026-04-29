BONNER — Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers have been a controversial topic across the country.

As we've reported, one is proposed for Bonner at the industrial park.

In response, a Missoula resident has started a petition opposing the proposal.

As of April 29, it has garnered nearly 700 signatures.

"I don't really see any argument that's positive for this, any argument to convince me, 'Hey, this actually is going to improve the area'. I believe that they're here to take," petition organizer Paul Barmore said.



Barmore runs Big Sky Flies, a sculpture business out of his garage.

Before that, he worked in the Bonner industrial park welding for Coaster Cycles.

"On my lunch break, I would go sit by the river, watch ospreys catch trout," Barmore recalled.



After seeing reports across the country about data centers impacting the environment, Barmore started a petition opposing the one proposed for Bonner.



"It's getting attention, and I think it's naturally circulating as well because this issue has hit people a different way, realizing that the trend is tech companies come in and they establish these things and then as they require more and more power, the local residents foot the bill," Barmore said.



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Missoula resident starts petition opposing Bonner data center

A recent Missoula County update shows Krambu submitted for Special Exception Review, but details on clients and megawatt usage were not available.

However, the application states the infrastructure could provide up to 29 megawatts.

In response to the initial submission, county planner Jennie Dixon wrote, "Based on this review, the application is not complete. While the submittal provides a general description of the proposed use, several impact areas related to exterior equipment and operational characteristics rely on generalized statements and are not supported by sufficient technical information to allow evaluation under Section 11.6."



"I believe they would like to push this through so that once it's established, once they set up the infrastructure for a system like this, that they're going to be financially incentivized to produce more data centers in that area and create a hub," Barmore said.



Steve Wood, CEO of Krambu, previously told MTN the company is looking to build a closed-loop system that will cool the technology, source power from a third party to avoid impacting rates, and maintain a sustainable environmental footprint in compliance with county regulations.

Krambu's initial application reads, "The proposed project is a permitted use for this zoning district and conforms to the site performance standards and the requirements for Data Centers. The proposed use can be adequately served by the available infrastructure and has a minimal development impact on the community and immediate neighborhood."



"I'm not against AI in general. I'm against the result of these data centers and the effect they've had on communities," Barmore said.

"The data center being what, 60 yards away from the river, you know that that groundwater will eventually seep into the river," he continued.



Pending all application materials, a meeting is scheduled for June 3 with the county's Consolidated Land Use and Planning Board.

In this case, the board has the final say on approving or denying the project.