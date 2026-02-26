Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, February 26, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A former Flathead County youth hockey coach was sentenced to 300 years in prison on Wednesday, after being found guilty of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12. Jami Leslie James, 48, will not be eligible for parole for 60 years. (Read the full story)

With a new zoning code in place, the City of Missoula is now turning its attention to updating its housing policies, focusing on five key strategies including affordable housing funding and building more homes. The updated plan will head to city council for final approval in the coming weeks. (Read the full story)

After 25 years as president, Jane Karas will officially retire from Flathead Valley Community College at the end of 2026. During her tenure, the college saw unprecedented growth while expanding classroom opportunities. A search for Karas' successor is expected to begin soon. (Read the full story)