Flathead Valley Community College President Jane Karas announces retirement

KALISPELL — Flathead Valley Community College President Jane Karas will officially retire at the end of 2026 after serving 25 years in the position.

“This is my home and the people that are here are my family, this community has been so supportive of me and the college, but the college is in a remarkable place right now with all the support it’s had,” Karas told MTN News.

During her tenure, the college saw unprecedented growth while expanding classroom opportunities.

“To really meet the needs of not just our students, but to provide new opportunities to everyone in northwest Montana,” added Karas.

The college campus grew from 40 to more than 200 acres while expanding from four to 13 buildings. Karas said this growth allows the college to expand classroom opportunities like healthcare and specialized trades.

“And all of those people that come to those programs, or I would say the majority are students that live here, they go through the education programs or training programs and then they stay here and work here and give back to the community and that’s been great to provide those opportunities.”

Nearly $107 million has been raised through the Flathead Valley Community College Foundation during Karas' tenure. The funds have helped build new facilities, add student scholarships and more.

“My heart is at FVCC and part of it will always be here because of the people here, but also because of the community that supports us, and the community that we have built relationships with and work with; this college wouldn’t be what it is without the community support we’ve had over the years.”

A nationwide search for Karas' successor will begin soon.