Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, March 5, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A man, allegedly a fugitive from Billings, was shot and killed at a Town Pump gas station at the corner of North Reserve Street and Mullan Road in Missoula on Wednesday. The Missoula Police Department said four bail bondsmen were conducting a bond revocation at the time of the shooting, and detectives are working to interview all parties involved. (Read the full story)

Four people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 2 south of Libby, after a 66-year-old Kalispell man crossed into oncoming traffic Tuesday morning. The crash killed the man, the other driver and two passengers. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. (Read the full story)

In a last-minute bombshell, Republican Senator Steve Daines announced he will not seek re-election — throwing Montana's U.S. Senate race wide open just minutes before the filing deadline closed. Moments earlier, former U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme filed to enter the race, with Daines' immediate endorsement. (Read the full story)