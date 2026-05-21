Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

An Emigrant man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to possessing illegal incendiary devices and planning a mass attack at Chico Hot springs. Kadin Lewis had eight Molotov cocktails and detailed journals outlining his plans when authorities arrested him in 2022 (Read the full story)

Marshall Mountain Park received a federal grant totaling more than $838,000 for base-area upgrades, with a required 50% match bringing the total project funding to over $1.6 million. The improvements, supported by the land and water conservation fund and friends of marshall mountain, is expected to take place over the next two years. (Read the full story)

The Missoula Marathon is officially sold out, with a record-breaking 1,700 runners signed up to cross the starting line next month. The 26.2-mile race, which is drawing participants from all 50 states and 11 different countries, will run June 26 through June 28. (Read the full story)