Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, November 27, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

The Missoula Police Department announced that every person involved in Tuesday night's shooting of a 27-year-old man on the 200 block of Ryman Street have been found and interviewed. After the shooting, two suspects were detained during a traffic stop for a different incident. Officials said the investigation is ongoing but confirmed there is no threat to the public. (Read the full story)

Montana's general deer and elk hunting season wraps up Sunday, with more than 9,000 hunters stopping at Northwest Montana check stations in the first five weeks alone. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is reporting a 10.5% harvest success rate, while officials are continuing to encourage hunters to test their animals for Chronic Wasting Disease. (Read the full story)

As families dig into Thankgiving meals today, Missoula's Garden City Compost is offering an environmentally friendly alternative to throwing away food waste through composting. According to the EPA, Americans waste up to 1,032 pounds of food per person annually. (Read the full story)