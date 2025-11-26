Two suspects detained in downtown Missoula shooting that injured 27-year-old man

MISSOULA — Two suspects have been detained for their involvement in a shooting in downtown Missoula Tuesday evening.

Missoula police responded to the area of Ryman Street and West Broadway just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a 27-year-old man shot in the leg. Police put a shelter in place for over an hour while they investigated the shooting. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police transported the victim to a local hospital. His condition was not released.

Missoula Police spokesperson Whitney Bennett says with the assistance of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, all individuals involved in the shooting incident have been located and interviewed.

Bennett says Missoula County Sheriff's deputies spotted and pulled over a vehicle linked to the shooting incident. During the traffic stop, deputies contacted two individuals - one male and one female - who were both detained on matters unrelated to the shooting.

Missoula Police say there is no risk to the public.

The investigation remains active as they work to determine the appropriate charging recommendations.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.