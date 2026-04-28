Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Montana has partnered with Safe House Project to implement the Simply Report platform for its human trafficking hotline, allowing law enforcement to see tips instantly instead of waiting hours, days or weeks. The new system aims to speed up response times for both sex trafficking and growing labor trafficking cases, with the state focusing on construction industry exploitation. (Read the full story)

According to the Missoula Police Department's annual crime report, police responded to over 57,000 calls in 2025 — with downtown and the Poverello Center area accounting for 30% of citywide incidents. Drug seizures increased with more dangerous substances like fentanyl despite decreasing drug incidents, while violent crime saw a slight uptick with 10 more cases than 2024. (Read the full story)

Giving Art to Missoula, Montana's first creative reuse art supply thrift store, has diverted over 36,000 pounds of donated art materials from landfills in two years while providing affordable supplies to local artists. Founded by Amber Kurzenbaum, GAM is now expanding statewide as a model for sustainable creative communities. (Read the full story)