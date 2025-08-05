Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA NEWS — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Missoula's Southgate Mall has been sold to Tennessee-based CBL Properties for $178 million, along with three other malls. CBL said it sees opportunities, due to Southgate being the area's only mall, and anticipates increased usage among younger generations. Despite the ownership change, CBL assured operations will continue as usual, with plans to expand in the future. (Read the full story)

The animals have arrived for the Western Montana Fair kicking off today. Eager 4-H and FFA participants are set to showcase their work all week long, and with the fair running Tuesday through Sunday — it provides an additional outlet for youth to demonstrate their skills. (Read the full story)

This summer, Flathead Rivers Alliance will celebrate five years of river stewardship with a cleanup event on Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — followed by an after-party at Sacred Waters Brewery. Executive Director Sheena Pate expects hundreds of volunteers and said thousands of pounds of trash have been collected over the years. (Read the full story)