Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Authorities have identified a person of interest they believe was involved in a deadly crash in the Flathead over the weekend. The person, whose name has not yet been released, is accused of driving the vehicle that went off an embankment near Somers and then fleeing the scene. A 34-year-old man from Bozeman died in the crash. (Read the full story)

Utility crews are making progress in northwest Montana after last week's severe winds knocked out power to thousands. Flathead Electric's spokeswoman told MTN that as of Monday afternoon, around 30 outages remained compared to over 160 during the height of the storm. (Read the full story)

Montana’s sexual and violent offender registry is undergoing major changes following a Montana Supreme Court ruling that limits what information the state can publicly share, even retroactively. The decision affects more than 1,100 Montana sexual and violent offenders, 90 of whom are Tier 3, the highest risk offenders to the community. (Read the full story)