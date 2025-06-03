Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

A second case of measles was confirmed in a Flathead County resident who recently traveled outside of Montana. In response, Logan Health in Kalispell has formed a Measles Incident Command Team to prepare for a potential outbreak — stressing that vaccination is the best defense against the disease. (Read the full story)

On Monday night, the Missoula City Council adopted a resolution making the pride flag an official flag of the city, despite a recent Montana law that limits flags in government buildings. The resolution allows the pride flag to be flown alongside other official municipal flags, with council members interpreting the law's "vague" language to permit its display. (Read the full story)

The Savenac Tree Nursery in Haugan is closed this summer for plumbing upgrades — ensuring its historical significance is preserved. Established in 1907, the nursery helped reestablish the Lolo National Forest after the 1910 fire. With the Forest Service upgrading its aging water and sewer systems from the 1930s, it hopes to keep the site accessible for the next 100 years. (Read the full story)