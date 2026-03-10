Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Fugitive recovery agents from Billings are facing charges after a man was shot and killed in a gas station parking lot in Missoula on March 4. Brandon Wakefield faces deliberate homicide charges in the death of Joshua Wykle, while co-defendant Austin Mistretta faces attempted assault with a weapon charges with a hearing set for March 16. (Read the full story)

One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 Alternate in Kalispell on Monday. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Kalispell Police Department Patrol Captain Chad Fetveit at 406-758-7790. (Read the full story)

Public land advocates are holding community meetings across Montana in response to a Forest Service push to repeal the roadless rule, which protects nearly 60 million acres of national forest land from road building and logging. One of several community meetings is scheduled for later today in Hamilton. (Read the full story)