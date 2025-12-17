Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Libby's Timothy Moore pleaded guilty on Monday to negligent homicide in the shooting death of his three-year-old son at their home last May. Moore will serve 20 years in Montana State Prison with five years suspended under a plea agreement that dismissed other charges including child endangerment and drug possession. (Read the full story)

A Missoula Police Department detective saved a juror's life when she suffered a heart attack during a murder trial in September. During trial, Detective Ethan Smith performed CPR on Nora Ockler and restored her heartbeat after 30 to 45 seconds of compressions. Both are now learning from the incident, encouraging others to learn life-saving procedures. (Read the full story)

The Missoula City Council voted Monday to finalize a plan transforming Downtown Missoula by converting Front and Main streets back to two-way with improved bike access and making Higgins Avenue a three-lane street. The project, only 30% complete, would eliminate Hip Strip parking while adding ADA-accessible riverfront ramps. (Read the full story)