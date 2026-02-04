Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Former Montana State University Paleontology Professor Jack Horner was named in recently released Epstein files for visiting the sex offender's New Mexico ranch in 2012. Emails revealed Horner thanked Epstein and "the girls" for their hospitality, while a spokesperson for MSU said Horner visited Epstein's ranch in New Mexico for a paleontological tour in 2012. (Read the full story)

Flathead County Commissioners unanimously approved a variance, allowing Discovery Land Company to extend a dock 159 feet from shoreline for their proposed Flathead Lake Club marina in Lakeside. More than a dozen residents voiced concerns at meeting for the proposal on Tuesday, saying the approval sets a dangerous precedent for developers to bypass protections for the lake. (Read the full story)

State wildlife officials are investigating the illegal introduction of northern pike into Pine Grove Pond in Kalispell. Officials form Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said they caught one of the invasive fish, that threatens trout and other fish, back in January. Authorities are offering up to $3,500 in reward money for information about who illegally introduced the fish. (Read the full story)