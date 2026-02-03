KALISPELL — Back in August, Flathead County Commissioners approved a preliminary plat request from Discovery Land Company to build a private luxury resort in Lakeside called the “Flathead Lake Club.”

On Tuesday, Discovery filed a variance request with the Flathead County Commission to extend a dock past 100-foot regulation limits at a proposed marina site in Lakeside on Flathead Lake.

Flathead County commissioners unanimously approved the lakeshore variance permit, which allows Discovery Land Company to build a dock and extend it 159 feet from the shoreline as they build a commercial marina with boat slips.

Watch the full story to learn more:

Flathead County Commissioners approve 159-foot lakeshore dock variance on Flathead Lake

In their variance request, Discovery said the extended dock was needed due to shallow water limiting adequate depth for the inner rows of proposed boat slips as well as safety for public users.

The Flathead Lake Club will sit on 1,700 acres and features 359 residential lots and two private golf courses.

Discovery Land Company owns private resorts around the world, including the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky.

Commissioner Pamela Holmquist said similar variances have been approved in years past during Tuesday's commissioners meeting.

“Low level in Flathead Lake, we’ve done some other of these in the past that I’m aware of and other lakes, so they provided documentation of the shallowness of this area, so it’s kind of a site-specific finding,” said Holmquist.

Watch previous coverage: Flathead County Planning Board recommends approval of proposed Lakeside luxury resort

Flathead County Planning Board recommends approval of proposed Lakeside luxury resort

More than a dozen community residents voiced concerns with the proposed lakeshore variance during Tuesday’s meeting, claiming that the marina would ultimately be intended for private use.

Those against the extended dock claimed a lack of environmental impact assessments while saying the variance approval sets a dangerous precedent that "wealthy applicants can bypass protections."

Flathead Lakers Board Member Chris Swanberg said Discovery already had construction materials for the new dock on site at the proposed marina before the variance was formally approved Tuesday morning.

“They divert public attention or they hide their true intentions and then when they come out they have very skillfully prepared documentation ready to go and often times the public doesn’t get an adequate opportunity to really know what’s going on and to voice their opposition in a very cohesive and coherent manner, and to a certain extent there was some of that here I think,” said Swanberg.

MTN News reached out to Discovery Land Company for comment on the proposed marina, but has yet to receive a response.