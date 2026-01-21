Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

In Swan Valley, there's a community who is fighting to preserve it's rural character. Residents are worried that the sale of Holland Lake Lodge is going to bring unwanted change to their area. They created a neighborhood plan, to protect what they call the magic of the valley. It took 18 months to complete their plan, and is now in the process of being reviewed by officials in Missoula County. Read the full story here

A man from Hamilton is turning his own life's tragedy into prevention for those who need a little extra assistance. Daniel Foley, a former professional bus and truck driver, lost one of his close friends last year in a car accident. Foley's business, Giddy-Up Rides, offers lifts to seniors and those with disabilities to get them where they need to go safely. He goes up and down Western Montana, helping out those who need it for a fair price. Read the full story here

Five years ago, an apartment fire in Corvallis took the lives of three people. and now officials are asking the public for help. It was deemed arson, as the fire was one of several that was intentionally set the same week. There was the fire at an apartment building, and then two more in the Hamilton Area. Sheriff Steve Holton says that investigators have been tracing every lead in the case, including analyzing DNA evidence from the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (406) 293-4112.