Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Former Troy Police Officer Layton Artigo is facing charges of grooming minors and tampering with evidence after allegedly sending sexually explicit Snapchat messages to teenagers. After he was fired on Nov. 12, Artigo fled the state while investigators discovered burnt computer parts in his oven when searching his residence. He turned himself in to California authorities on Friday — now waiting on extradition back to Montana. (Read the full story)

Missoula City Council voted to expand the Parking Commission's jurisdiction to the Hip Strip, with paid parking being enforced starting Jan. 1 of next year. Some business owners and council members have opposed the move, arguing paid parking will hurt local businesses and deter customers from visiting the area. (Read the full story)

Zootown Music Festival announced its 2026 lineup featuring The Lumineers, The Chicks and Rainbow Kitten Surprise for its return to Missoula County Fairgrounds on June 19. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Friday for returning attendees and SMS subscribers — with over 60% of artists in the lineup making their debuts in Montana. (Read the full story)