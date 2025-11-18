Zootown Music Festival announces 2026 lineup

MISSOULA — The Zootown Music Festival announced its lineup for its second annual event in Missoula on Tuesday.

Zootown will return to Missoula, taking place on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. The 2026 Zootown Music Festival will feature a lineup of 20+ performing artists, including: The Lumineers, The Chicks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Trampled By Turtles, The Head and The Heart, and many more! Fans interested in an official lineup poster can pre-order one via the ticketing page, with $5 from each poster donated to the Five Valleys Land Trust.

Zootown Music Festival Zootown Music Festival 2026 lineup

Through a partnership with GuideTime, Zootown is again offering for purchase half-day and full-day excursions on the days before and after the festival, including biking, fishing, whitewater rafting, river tubing, trail rides, guided hikes, scenic walking tours, and more. Morning activities on show days will also be available. Further details on excursions and activities can be found here.

With over 60% of the lineup having never played the state of Montana before, Zootown Music Festival 2026 will also mark headliner The Chicks first performance in Montana in over 20 years. The state also holds a special connection in The Chicks’ history, with songwriter Susan Gibson (whose father is from Missoula) having written the band’s mega hit “Wide Open Spaces” while a forestry school student at the University of Montana.

Pre-sale for one and two day tickets begins Friday, November 21, at 10 a.m. (MST)

Available online at Zootownfestival.com for those who attended the inaugural event or are signed up to receive SMS updates. A limited amount of two-day and single-day GA tickets will also be available for purchase in person at Rockin Rudy’s in downtown Missoula at a special Locals-Only rate.

General on-sale begins Friday, November 21, at 1 p.m. (MST) via ZootownFestival.com

Layaway plans will be available for all ticket types starting at 10% down.

Visit ZootownFestival.com for more information on Tickets, Lodging, and Excursions.