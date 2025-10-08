Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Downtown Missoula could see major changes soon, as the City of Missoula executes its $24 million plan to redesign the area for better accessibility. The Downtown Safety, Access and Mobility Project would make Front and Main streets two-way again, convert Higgins to three lanes and expand riverfront trails. (Read the full story)

A crowd gathered for a vigil at Depot Park in Kalispell on Tuesday — honoring the more than 18,000 Palestinian and Israeli children killed since the Oct. 7 attacks two years ago. Organizers of the vigil read names aloud, held moments of silence and a candlelight reflection. Vigils were also held in Helena, Missoula and Billings. (Read the full story)

Sukapi Lodge has become Montana's first Native-owned and tribal-run mental health center — built by, and for, the Blackfeet Nation. The facility offers counseling, addiction recovery and youth services while incorporating cultural practices alongside traditional mental health care. (Read the full story)