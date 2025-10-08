Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Main St. Sign
Zach Volheim
Main St. Sign
Posted
and last updated

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Downtown Missoula could see major changes soon, as the City of Missoula executes its $24 million plan to redesign the area for better accessibility. The Downtown Safety, Access and Mobility Project would make Front and Main streets two-way again, convert Higgins to three lanes and expand riverfront trails. (Read the full story)

A crowd gathered for a vigil at Depot Park in Kalispell on Tuesday — honoring the more than 18,000 Palestinian and Israeli children killed since the Oct. 7 attacks two years ago. Organizers of the vigil read names aloud, held moments of silence and a candlelight reflection. Vigils were also held in Helena, Missoula and Billings. (Read the full story)

Sukapi Lodge has become Montana's first Native-owned and tribal-run mental health center — built by, and for, the Blackfeet Nation. The facility offers counseling, addiction recovery and youth services while incorporating cultural practices alongside traditional mental health care. (Read the full story)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader