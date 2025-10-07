Gaza Vigil in Kalispell honors children killed since October 2023 attacks

KALISPELL - A crowd gathered at Kalispell’s Depot Park Tuesday afternoon to hold a vigil honoring the more than 18,500 Palestinian and Israeli children killed since the October 7 attacks two years ago.

Event organizers read names aloud of deceased children, held moments of silence and a candlelight reflection.

Event organizer Natalie Billingsley said the continuous reading of names ensures that each child’s life is remembered and spoken aloud.

“I figured it would be one book; it turned out to be five books, it’s 5½ inches when they’re stacked together and the combined weight is 11 pounds, and it just took my breath away to think of that many lives that have been lost needlessly,” said Billingsley.

Billingsley said vigils were also held in Helena, Missoula and Billings.