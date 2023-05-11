Montana Paranormal investigates the ghosts in Historic Hotel Libby

LIBBY - Everyone fears things that may pop out and scare you but Montana Paranormal investigates all things haunted and scary.

“My love for the paranormal led me to this, my eagerness to help people. Paranormal activity is a lot more frequent than people think. It just goes a lot more unreported than other phenomena,” said Montana Paranormal founder Mari Schorzman.

Montana Paranormal goes into homes and businesses across the state to investigate paranormal phenomena. The goal is to give the client an idea of what's going on. And that involves several gadgets and cameras.

“People understanding that we're not faking is like huge to me. Especially because it's a business. I'm a business owner. This is what I do. This is what I put my heart into. And I don't want people to think that I'm faking it," said Schorzman.

This team of ghost experts includes a psychic medium that is extremely sensitive to the paranormal and helps identify hot spots of activity.

“How it feels for me when these gifts kind of come about or when I start sensing something it's really the feeling of someone's there. Either I start feeling that someone's there, I start getting sort of those images. I've been touched, I've been knocked down. They have all have very different ways of kind of showing up,” said Montana Paranormal psychic medium Airiam Uribe.

There are some people who do not believe in ghosts but these paranormal experts have the philosophy of ‘don’t knock it till you try it.’

“I would say that if you're a naysayer, I think that you should really experience it. if you're going to say that it's not real, you should at least be able to say that you went and nothing happened," said Schorzman.

“I have met some naysayers that join us for an investigation or something and they change their tune real quick. So it's all about whether you get the experience or not," said Uribe.

While reporter Kiana Wilson says she was scared to death when joining the investigation, the team has a different outlook.

“No ghosts. They're not scary. They're known as scary. And I think that's what draws a lot of people to fear. You watch TV shows about ghosts and you're scared because that's what they want you to think. But 99% of the time, there's nothing wrong. There's nothing evil," said Schorzman.

A lot of the paranormal activity that occurs on these investigations is feelings that cannot be documented or explained... but when the hair on your arms stands up or you have a gut feeling that someone is near you there may be no other explanation than something paranormal.

“It's really exciting. And I know there's a lot that you can't prove you can't prove that it's paranormal, but it's still something unexplainable. Coincidence, I don't know but You know, like when we get a child running up and down the stairs and lighting up toys and playing with it. Is it a coincidence that when I stand on the stairs, my legs are ice cold? it's exciting to me because it gives me one more thing to build on to try and understand,” said Schorzman.

If you are a naysayer or want to experience the thrill yourself go to a haunted place or look to join an investigation to experience the spooky paranormal world.

