More details emerge on potential new casino in Polson

POLSON - We’re learning more about a potential new casino coming to Polson after the Polson City Commission unanimously approved a resolution of intent to annex 79 acres of tribal land.

S&K Gaming in partnership with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have plans to build a 25,000-square-foot casino along the westside of Polson just north of the Polson Airport.

If the project is formally approved, S&K Gaming CEO Bryon Miller said construction of the casino could start as early this fall, with a potential 500-seat event center added at a later date.

S&K Gaming CEO Bryon Miller said they would transfer over 300 gaming machines from the KwaTaqNuk Resort and Casino in downtown Polson instead of buying new machines. He noted the new location would become the primary casino in Polson while KwaTaqNuk would remain a resort property.

“You know KwaTaqNuk was built as a hotel first, a resort property, eventually evolved into the casino as the primary business and so now we have the opportunity to really separate those two businesses that can operate by themselves, we separate the gaming piece from that and then we’re able to construct a building that’s intentionally built to house a casino operation,” added Miller.

Miller said casino revenue provides funds for tribal government operations and programs for the general welfare of the tribes and its members.

The proposed project now goes to public comment with a final vote expected, June 6.

