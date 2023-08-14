Motorcyclist dies after colliding with a deer in Lincoln County

GREAT FALLS - A man driving a motorcycle died after colliding with a deer in Lincoln County on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. along US Highway 93 near mile marker 177, several miles southeast of Eureka.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) , the 64-year-old man from Eureka was northbound on Highwy 93 at a "high rate of speed" and came across a deer standing in the road.

The motorcycle went into a sideways slide and collided with the deer, the MHP report states.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle by the force of the collision, and died at at the scene.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a helmet, and speed was a factor in the crash.

\