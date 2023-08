MISSOULA – A 58-year-old Ronan man who was injured in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 12, 2023, has passed away.

The victim — whose name has not been released — died on Sunday, Aug. 20 at an area hospital, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP reports the victim struck a deer in the area of Coach Lane and Fish Hatchery Road in the Hamilton area.

He was taken to Saint Patrik Hospital in Missoula following the accident.