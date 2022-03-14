Mountainfilm On Tour is back in Western Montana

The Mountainfilm On Tour is back — in person — in Western Montana.

There is a showing Monday night in Whitefish. Showings then take place in Missoula on Wednesday, March 16 and in Bigfork on Tuesday, March 22.

This event is a fundraiser for the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation which funds support maintenance of the Bob Marshall, extraction of noxious weeds and educating the public about the wilderness.

The first two shows, in Helena and Great Falls, sold out.

"It's really exciting to see the enthusiasm for the show again and people who love to be connected to our work in the Bob," said Bill Hodge, Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation Executive Director.

The films shown are the five best films from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado and are curated into a show to take on the road for an annual fundraiser. For more information and to purchase tickets go to https://www.bmwf.org/mountain%20film.

