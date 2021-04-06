MT History Foundation announces funding for preservation projects

HELENA — The Montana History Foundation has announced 21 projects across the state will receive a total of $128,700 in grants for preservation in 2021.

This year marks the 10th year of the History Foundation’s grants program and since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $1 million in over 260 community-based history projects across the state, according to a news release.

“Ten years of making grants is an incredible milestone in preserving Montana history – but it’s one that could not be reached without those who are doing the work,” says History Foundation President/CEO Charlene Porsild. “All across the state, those who share a love of Montana and its past are working hard to make sure this legacy lasts well into the future.”

The History Foundation makes grants up to $10,000.

The Western Montana recipients are:

Missoula Public Library, $5,000 , Western Montana Burials Database

, Western Montana Burials Database Salish Kootenai College Foundation, $5,000 , To Preserve A Legacy: A Proposal for Upgrading Artifacts Display

, To Preserve A Legacy: A Proposal for Upgrading Artifacts Display Friends of Fort Owen, $9,500 , Preservation of the Historic East Barracks Adobe Wall at Fort Owen State Park, Stevensville.

, Preservation of the Historic East Barracks Adobe Wall at Fort Owen State Park, Stevensville. Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana, $5,000 , Collections Policy and Procedure Manual

, Collections Policy and Procedure Manual Big Sky Film Institute, $5,000, Return to the Big Skies: The Story of Miss Montana to Normandy

The Montana History Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity raising money to provide funding for history and preservation projects across Montana.


