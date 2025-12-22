MT Morning Headlines: Monday, December 22, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday, December 22, 2025.

Montana State defeated archrival Montana 48-23 in the FCS semifinals Saturday and is headed to the national championship game for the second consecutive season. Quarterback Justin Lamson accounted for four touchdowns, including a game-changing 87-yard scoring connection with Taco Dowler in the fourth quarter that helped the Bobcats pull away from the Grizzlies in front of 25,437 fans. The victory sends Montana State to Nashville, Tennessee, where they will face Illinois State in the FCS national title game on Jan. 5 at FirstBank Stadium.

Lincoln County is rebuilding after devastating floods and windstorms over the past two weeks destroyed infrastructure and caused widespread damage. President Trump approved Governor Gianforte's emergency declaration request, providing up to $5 million in federal aid for recovery efforts.

Richard Moore, a 101-year-old Montana veteran who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, was honored in a surprise celebration on Dec. 19 after Montana National Guardsman Sergeant Carlos Monroy felt the humble retired Lieutenant Colonel deserved recognition for his lifelong service.