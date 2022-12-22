Natural Gas Outage North of Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE — NorthWestern Energy is working tonight (12/22/22) to restore natural gas services to customers north of Stevensville. The utility company reports they're contacting those impacted. If you're affected and haven't been in contact with a NorthWestern representative, you're asked to call (888) 467-2669.

Crews will go door-to-door to turn off the natural gas meters.The plan is to work through the evening and into the night to repair the system. But, Northwestern Energy says there is not an estimated repair time.

Before crews can restore gas services, someone must be present at each customer's home. Because of the cold, customers are advised to take necessary safety precautions until service is restored. The company states if emergency assistance is needed to please call 911.