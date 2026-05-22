Nearly 90 animals seized in Corvallis animal neglect investigation

MISSOULA — Nearly 90 animals were recently seized as part of an animal neglect investigation in Corvallis.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office posted Friday that 87 animals, including dogs, cats, rats, and livestock, were removed from the home.

The investigation was initiated after reports of suspected neglect.

Several animals were placed into protective care at the Bitter Root Humane Association (BRHA), the Humane Society of Western Montana (HSWM), and The Wings Program.

The animals are receiving veterinary evaluation and care, according to the RCSO.

Due to many animals now filling the shelters, the BRHA and HSWM are unable to intake local animals.

The shelters are also open by appointment only.

The investigation into the animal neglect case continues with potential charges being reviewed in consultation with the Ravalli County Attorney's Office.

The active investigation means the shelters are unable to adopt out any of the animals in protective care.