New Ronan Health Center hosting ribbon cutting, celebration

The first phase of the project, which which cost $6.8 million, has been completed and features of 12,000 square feet.
Claire Peterson/MTN News
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will have a new operational, comprehensive health clinic for its members in early 2024.
Posted at 1:07 PM, May 04, 2023
RONAN - The public is being invited to tour a new Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' (CSK) health center on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The first phase of the Ronan Health Center — which cost $6.8 million — has been completed and features of 12,000 square feet.

The Center will offer services that focus on family and pediatric care; behavioral health; WIC; Health Care Resources and another pharmacy location.

People can tour that new facility at 430 Mary McLeod Lane in Ronan between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The next phase of the project — which is expected to be completed in 2024 — will add 6,000 square feet and will feature a fitness center, physical therapy, and a pharmacy drive-through addition.

Beginning on Thursday, the Ronan Health Center will be operating in a limited capacity as final processes, systems and equipment continue to be put into place.

This is the current building on the location of the CSKT Tribal Health Center. It was meant to be much larger, but the original plan was out of the Tribes' budget. CSKT will begin to expand the building to the original plan in the summer of 2023.

Additionally, CSKT is waiting for a final review by the Veteran’s Affairs Administration regarding pharmacy services.

Officials expect the center to be fully operational by midsummer.

