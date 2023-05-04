New Ronan Health Center hosting ribbon cutting, celebration

RONAN - The public is being invited to tour a new Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' (CSK) health center on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
The first phase of the Ronan Health Center — which cost $6.8 million — has been completed and features of 12,000 square feet.
The Center will offer services that focus on family and pediatric care; behavioral health; WIC; Health Care Resources and another pharmacy location.
People can tour that new facility at 430 Mary McLeod Lane in Ronan between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The next phase of the project — which is expected to be completed in 2024 — will add 6,000 square feet and will feature a fitness center, physical therapy, and a pharmacy drive-through addition.
Beginning on Thursday, the Ronan Health Center will be operating in a limited capacity as final processes, systems and equipment continue to be put into place.
Additionally, CSKT is waiting for a final review by the Veteran’s Affairs Administration regarding pharmacy services.
Officials expect the center to be fully operational by midsummer.