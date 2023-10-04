New thrift store open for business in Arlee

ARLEE — They’re just a few places to buy clothes in Arlee which means many people need to drive out of the community in order to get new clothes.

So, instead of hauling to Missoula to get some new digs, a group of five residents decided to open a convenient place to shop in the middle of Arlee.

Timeless Treasures can be found next to Curl Up and Dye Salon on the corner of Wessinger Road is full of new, vintage, and second-hand clothing.

They even have jewelry, antiques, kitchen appliances, blankets, even tools, and a horse saddle, all at a reasonable price point.

The items in the store change daily and as things go out the door, new things are donated and put on the shelves.

Shop co-organizer Carla shared that there are many cool things and curiosities. She urges people to stop in and see the variety.

Since opening day on Monday, October 2, 2023, business has been booming.

Jean, one of the organizers, used to work in the store that formerly occupied the rental space.

She told MTN that they have had ten times as much business as the former store due to the thrift's lower prices.

Timeless Treasures is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and payment is cash only.