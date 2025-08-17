New wildfire start in Knowles Creek area of Sanders County

MISSOULA — A new wildfire started along Highway 200 in the Knowles Creek area, outside of Paradise on Sunday afternoon. At around 5:00 p.m., the fire was estimated to be 20 acres.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Sanders County Fire Information Facebook post said that because of access difficulties, responding firefighters are crossing the Clark Fork River in boats.

They said resources from the Department of Natural Resources, the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District, the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District and the Superior Ranger District are on scene.

CSKT Division of Fire is also responding to the fire.

MTN News will continue updating as more information becomes available.