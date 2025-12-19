Nine Mile Community Center leaning on community after windstorm damage

HUSON — Like much of Montana, high winds swept through the Nine Mile Valley on Wednesday, knocking down trees, power lines and damaging the pavilion at the Nine Mile Community Center.

The center is a hub outside of Huson. They host all sorts of events, from environmental group meetings and public hearings to weddings and craft fairs.

The events are held in the old Nine Mile Stark School House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the historic church. In 2012, they added an outdoor pavilion.

Nine Mile Community Center damaged

Wednesday, wind gusts sent two trees into the pavilion, crashing through part of the roof. The trees missed the school house and the church, which are undamaged.

With the center’s Christmas Eve service on the horizon, they want to get the damage cleaned up as soon as possible. They are looking for help from the community.

This weekend, they are hosting work days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, asking the Nine Mile community to bring positive attitudes and supplies to repair the pavilion.