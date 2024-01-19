Noxon’s Hereford Bar and Grill struck again by fire

NOXON — The Hereford Bar and Grill in Noxon was destroyed by fire earlier this week.

Firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday and arrived to find the restaurant engulfed in flames.

The Noxon Rural Fire Department requested mutual aid from the Heron and Trout Creek fire departments.

While it took crews about 90 minutes to knock down the flames, some firefighters remained on the scene for several hours.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders told MTN News at this time, there are no signs of crime or foul play.

This isn’t the first time that the Hereford Bar and Grill has been hit by a massive fire.

The restaurant burned to the ground in December of 2020.

- information from Kathryn Roley included in this report.