Noxon’s twice-burned Hereford Bar and Grill up for sale

NOXON — The Hereford Bar and Grill has burned to the ground twice but instead of rebuilding for the second time, the Noxon staple since the 1950s is now for sale.

The bar and grill was first destroyed by a fire in late 2020. The owners dedicated themselves to restoring the restaurant and they were almost finished with renovations when tragedy struck again on Jan. 17, 2024.

Both fires are still under investigation.

The restaurant owners shared their heartbreaking decision to put the building up for sale on social media and are thanking the community for their support over the years.

The owners say if the Hereford doesn't sell they may consider trying again.