Nurses at Barrett Hospital & Healthcare in Dillon vote to unionize

DILLON - The Montana Nurses Association (MNA) announced on Wednesday that the registered nurses of Barrett Hospital & Healthcare (BHH) in Dillon have voted to unionize.

An MNA press release said it is the first union established at BHH, with 18 of the hospital’s nurses voting in favor and eight voting against unionizing. The ballots were tallied by the National Labor Relations Board on Friday, April 15.

“The nurses at Barrett are excited to have a seat at the table through our union” said one registered nurse who was not identified in the release. “This is all about coming together as a team to advocate for our profession and keep RNs here in Dillon.”

According to MNA and nurse organizers, BHH nurses have been challenged by prolonged staffing shortages at the local and state level with limited access to travelers, and seek a voice to improve nurse retention and recruitment strategies.