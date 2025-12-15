Officials releasing water from Lower Flower Creek Diversion Dam

Officials in Lincoln County are releasing water from the Lower Flower Creek Diversion Dam near Libby in an effort to reduce pressure on the structure.

Lincoln County Emergency Operations shared an update Sunday evening based on new information from engineers.

WATCH COVERAGE FROM TROY'S TOWN HALL BELOW:

Lincoln County officials address flooding impacts in Troy

Engineers determined the safest course of action is a controlled release of water, especially with additional rain in the forecast, according to Sunday's flood update.

Officials stress, however, that the release is a risk mitigation operation and not an emergency response. The water is already being released and is expected to last around three days.

The planned release is expected to be less than peak flows experienced last week. The press release states current modeling shows that water should remain within the streambank.

Although emergency services will monitor the situation, residents should still pay attention to changing stream conditions.

During a town hall Sunday in Troy, Lincoln County officials also addressed the Lake Creek Dam's condition.

Troy's mayor, TJ Boswell, told residents the dam has not been compromised.

"The dam withheld everything," he said. "There was no structural damage observed."

Aside from the county's dams, leaders are also monitoring the roads and bridges in the area, many of which were washed out.

The Lincoln County Health Department shared a comprehensive list of closures Saturday at 5:40 p.m. The impacted roads and bridges include:

Libby:



Farm to Market ( Lauer Lane to Swede Mtn) bridge is out

Granite Creek Rd ( Charles Avenue to Highland Drive) Cherry Creek bridge is out

Upper Cherry Creek & Poor Man Road- road washed out

Lower Granite Creek- bridge out

Libby Creek Road- washed out

West Fisher Creek Road- bridge washed out at Lake Creek

Champion Haul Road- Road washout

Lower Quartz Creek Bridge- Inspected and Cleared

8 Mile Libby Creek Bridge- Bridge out

Libby Creek to Ramsey- Bridge out

Lower flower creek reservoir access road- needs repair

Troy:



Lake Creek Road- Bridge Out

Ross Creek- Bridge is open but there may be debris/ mud on road

Callahan Creek- Levy washed out

Yaak:



17 Mile Bridge on Yaak river Road is closed ( use Eastside Road)

