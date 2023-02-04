One person killed in accident on Interstate 90 near Drummond

DRUMMOND — The Granite County Sheriff reports one person died and another was taken to the hospital with injuries Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says emergency responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on I-90, west of Drummond, just after 1:30 p.m.

Dunkerson said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to a Missoula hospital with serious injuries.

No other information about the accident was released.

Dunkerson urged drivers to slow down for changing road conditions and to wear their seatbelts.