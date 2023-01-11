Open house to present draft US Highway 93 Ninepipe corridor study

CHARLO - State transportation officials are looking for people to weigh in on a study that looks to improve the traffic flow on a section of US Highway 93 North in the Mission Valley.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has released a study about how to improve the US Highway 93 Ninepipe corridor which between Gunlock Road to Brooke Lane near the Ninepipe and Kicking Horse reservoirs.

Environmental documentation, completed in 2008, identified a preferred alternative and determined it would improve traffic flow and safety for vehicles and pedestrians while minimizing impacts to natural resources, according to a news release.

"The current feasibility study evaluated the benefits, impacts, challenges, costs, and overall feasibility associated with the preferred alternative and two modified concepts that were developed based on current information for the corridor," the release states.

The MDT, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT), the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), resource agencies, stakeholders, and the public worked together on the study.

MDT is hosting an in-person open house to discuss the study and people will be able to view exhibits, speak with study representatives, ask questions, and provide comments about the study. The event runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Ninepipes Lodge which is located on Highway 93 in Charlo.

MDT will also be hosting a virtual informational event on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. which will include an overview of the same information provided at the in-person event. To attend the virtual event, registration is required. Click here to register.

People can comment on the draft study online here or by contacting Vicki Crnich at 406-444-7653 or vcrnich@mt.gov. Please note that comments are for the US 93 Ninepipe Corridor Feasibility Study.

Additional information about the US 93 Ninepipe Corridor Feasibility Study can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/US93Ninepipe/.