Organization My Arena promotes mental health support for first responders

MISSOULA — A job as a first responder comes with a lot of mental stress, whether that's a police officer or a 911 dispatcher. Travis Gribble, a law enforcement veteran, is working to help alleviate some of that stress.

Gribble started My Arena shortly after he retired in Feb. 2022. Through the organization he travels Montana and other states in the U.S sharing his own story of PTSD, and advocating for better mental health support in first responder agencies.

Gribble began his law enforcement career at a small, Michigan police department in 1996. Despite his beginnings, he always dreamed of working SWAT for a large agency.

Being a police officer in a smaller town, Gribble says, can be more challenging than a larger city. Living and working in the same community can often make traumatic situations worse.

“I may be one day dealing with a suicide, and then the next day I see the family again," he says. "It’s hard to get away. You’re driving by that scene, day in, day out, those things are difficult. So when I speak to places in Montana, I have a special place in my heart because a lot of these officers, especially in Montana, they are members of their community.”

In 2008, Gribble moved to Mesa, AZ, where he climbed the ranks until he became a SWAT team leader sergeant. It was eight years later when Gribble faced a situation that made him seriously consider his mental health.

“I handled that day, a very significant, traumatic call dealing with child trafficking, where we rescued a little girl who had been trafficked for quite some time," Gribble says. "That call in 2016 really hit me hard, so every call after that hit me in a different way.”

Travis Gribble served 24 years in law enforcement.

“Firearm training, or learning how to put a fire out, whatever it is, mental health is just as important," he says.

Police departments and other first responder agencies historically have had a culture that discourages therapy or reaching out for help, according to Gribble. A big reason why he didn't ask for support in 2016.

“In the past, you know, we’re supposed to be these big tough people that none of this stuff affects," he says. "However that’s not true. It’s going to affect us.”

And it did. Gribble resorted to unhealthy coping mechanisms to get through the 2016 call, eventually leading to random outbursts and breakdowns.

Finally, he decided enough was enough.

Gribble's wife also worked in Mesa Police Department, specializing in internet crimes against children. She recommended her husband use her department's therapist to process the traumatic call.

Gribble was hesitant, recalling past therapists that never made a connection with him. But he decided to try it.

Travis Gribble stands with his wife, Emily Gribble and his publicist, Taylor Huntman.

On the day he meant to meet with the therapist, another traumatic event called upon him. A final breaking point.

It involved a hostage situation, where, after securing the suspect, they hoped to save the captives lives. But by the time they entered the scene, everyone was dead.

“That is traumatizing. It was for our whole team," he says. "Because when you think you’re going in there to prevent more death, and then you find that you didn’t get there in time? Very difficult to deal with.”

After this last straw, Gribble decided to go on paid leave and focus on therapy. He connected with the therapist his wife recommended, and found it to be helpful for his PTSD.

After a few months, the couple decided it was best for Gribble to retire. In the next couple weeks they moved to Phillipsburg, Montana.

Gribble's first experience with sharing his story to other first responders was in Flathead County, on a whim. The undersheriff, an old friend, convinced him to speak, and Gribble quickly realized the positive impact he could have.

“So it was just kind of an indicator to me that like, hey just sharing my story, that relates to the people that are listening to me because a lot of times in law enforcement, it’s not easy to come forward and say you’re struggling, because it just hasn’t been widely accepted," Gribble says.

And this is where My Arena was born, with the mission statement:

"to help our community of first responders find peace, healing, and strength as they navigate the mental health challenges during their careers."

The My Arena logo was designed by Travis Gribble's wife.

The My Arena logo is a wolf because of the animals bravery and strength. One of the eyes is red as in honor of his 2016 life-changing call. The rescued girl's name was Ruby.

Gribble speaks with various first responder agencies, from dispatchers to EMTs to prison security.

“The trauma and the results that come from those incidents, that doesn’t vary," Gribble says. "It doesn’t matter if you’re a dispatcher or a fire fighter. Even though the calls may be different, what happens to you and how your brain processes that is the same across the board.”

He travels with his own therapist and often others, offering resources to cope with PTSD.

“We believe that our therapists that our first responders go and see, they need to have a passion for it, or it needs to be their specialty," Gribble says. "We bring a unique set of circumstances. It’s not easy for us to trust people, it’s not easy for us to put our burdens on others.”

The therapists offer a clinical perspective to Gribble's story, and explain unique treatments like Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing– EMDR.

His seminar presentation lasts anywhere from 4-6 hours, depending on what the agency is looking for.

He stresses the importance of the 'buddy system.' He says it is crucial that coworkers check in on each other and take the time to have tough conversations about mental health.

“Let them know that hey, what you’re experiencing, sleep deprivation, possible night terrors, whatever it may be, these are normal, human responses to what you see," he says.

He doesn't stop at the front line– Gribble works with families as well.

“We want to give the families some tools, help them understand what goes through our minds when we go to a death call, or we go to a fatal car accident, a shooting, whatever that is.”

Overall, Gribble wants to change the culture around mental health in these careers, making it easier for those who need help to reach out.

“First and foremost, I want to give first responders the courage to come forward for help when they need it.”

Gribble plans to work with Montana legislation to allocate more funding for mental health support in law enforcement agencies.

He wants officers to seek help before it's too late, before they are forced into an early retirement because of mental health issues.

“Day in and day out those things add up, so that’s why we preach, get help early and often. Go deal with this stuff, empty your bucket, process it the appropriate way. I don’t want you to end up like me, I want you to have complete control. If you want to do 30 years in this career, then do it. If you want to do 20, then do it.”

Cop Line is a 24/7 crisis hotline for law enforcement officers. They can be reached at 1-800-267-5463

Travis Gribble Travis Gribble poses in his Mesa Police Department uniform.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please dial the suicide hotline 988.

