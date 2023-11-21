Pablo residents under boil water advisory after e-coli bacteria detected

PBALO — Pablo residents are under a boil water advisory after e-coli bacteria was detected in the water system.

The director of Pablo Sewer and Water tells MTN News that a sample sent to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) tested positive on November 16, 2023.

He said they were able to trace it to two wells, adding they are following all the guidelines required by the DEQ.

He said letters were mailed to customers and employees personally visited businesses to make them aware of the situation.

The boil advisory will stay in place until test samples come back clean.

Pablo residents with questions can contact Pablo Lake County Water and Sewer at 406- 675-4242.

Additional information regarding the boil water advisory can be found here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states Escherichia coli (abbreviated as E. coli) are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals.

E. coli are a large and diverse group of bacteria. Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick.

Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses.