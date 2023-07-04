Parade-goers celebrate Independence Day in Polson

POLSON - Main Street was cleared of traffic in downtown Polson Tuesday morning as thousands of people gathered to celebrate the 4th of July.

More than 40 floats participated in the parade put on by the Polson Chamber of Commerce.

Floats and parade-goers threw candy out to the crowd as families filed up and down Main Street.

Sandra DeBruin represented the Lake County Riders in the parade and took advantage of the opportunity to ride her horse through downtown Polson.

“Always was on my bucket list to do, so this is the year we’re finally going to be in the parade and hopefully we will have some more people join us,” said DeBruin.

Bonita Schmitz and a group of friends represented Paradise Pines in the parade, an RV Resort located in Polson.

Bonita said being a part of the parade is a memorable way to celebrate the 4th of July.

“This is the perfect way to do it, we’ve got some special music one of our bikes is going to play, so we should make a pretty good representation,” said Schmitz.

A number of parade-goers danced and sang their hearts out to celebrate Independence Day.

“Happy 4th of July everyone!” added Schmitz.

