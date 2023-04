POLSON – Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian who died last week after being hit by a vehicle in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports Mika Westwolf, 22, of Missoula passed away after being hit near the intersection with White Coyote Road in the Arlee area on March 31, 2023.



Sheriff Bell stated in a news release that Westwolf died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.