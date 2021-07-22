Person missing after falling off cliff in Lincoln County

LIBBY — Authorities are looking for a person who fell off a cliff in Lincoln County on Tuesday.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says dispatchers received a call shortly after 6:15 p.m. from a person who said his brother had fallen off a cliff. The caller said the two were biking on a trail above Kootenai Falls when his brother fell out of sight.

The Troy Volunteer Fire Department, the Troy Volunteer Ambulance and the Montana Highway Patrol were paged to respond to the scene, according to Sheriff Short.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies and David Thompson Search and Rescue also responded to the scene with ground teams, two jet skis and a jet boat.

The reporting party was safely located on the north side of the Kootenai River near Kootenai Falls and a ground and water search were conducted.

Two Bear Air Rescue was contacted and responded to assist with the search but Sheriff Short says searchers could not find the male.

David Thompson Search and Rescue is continuing the search with assistance from Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks wardens. Searchers also received assistance from several volunteers with drones.

Sheriff Short says the search for the missing male is ongoing.

