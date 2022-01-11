Plenty of winter recreation spots in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Western Montana was pummeled by a winter storm last week that left road conditions dangerous and authorities advising people to stay home.

But now, the weather looks a little different. So different that Lolo Pass and Missoula Parks and Recreation are sharing the best places for winter recreation.

The Greater Missoula area has a variety of places for all experience levels when it comes to winter recreation and one of those go-to spots is at Lolo Pass.

“For families for friends of all skill levels, we have ski trails that are for you can go Nordic skiing, you can go backcountry skiing or snowboarding," said Lolo Pass Visitor Center manager Sam Burglund. "You can take your kids sledding. You can snowmobile, all of that good stuff up here.”

Hannah Hislop/MTN News Lolo Pass offers plenty of winter recreation possibilities.

There is a little something for everyone in the Lolo National Forest. They just ask you to wear a mask in the building and pay dues when parking.

“Recreation passes are required on your vehicle so we sell a day pass or no pass and a season pass here at the Visitor Center," Burglund told MTN News. "They're also sold at the Trailhead in Missoula.”

Now, if you are looking to stay a little closer to Missoula, well there are just as many options.

“We do know that we have a really active community that loves to get outside and be active especially when the snow flies from Nordic skiing, or snowshoeing, to just going for walks, downhill skiing and snowboarding,” said City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Recreation programs manager Meg Whicher.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News The University of Montana Golf Course offers groomed cross country ski trails.

Whicher says, Fort Missoula and Tower Street Conservation Area lend themselves to great walking and snowshoeing spots. Meanwhile, at the University of Montana Golf Course, you can strap on those cross country skis and get a good skate in with groomed trails.

Marshall Mountain is open for its first winter under Parks and Rec management. So skiers and riders can earn their turns by hiking up.

For those who may not be able to get outdoors, Missoula Parks and Rec is offering an indoor play place.