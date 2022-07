KALISPELL — Kalispell police are asking for help to find a person who robbed a bank today (06/26/2022).

Security photos show a person wearing a huskies hat approaching a bank teller on highway 93 North and grabbing a bag of money.

The male was described as mid-twenties to early thirty’s, Caucasian, medium build, and short brown hair.

The teller was not hurt during the robbery.

Kalispell police ask anyone with information to call their crime stoppers tipline at 406-752-8477